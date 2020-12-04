1/
Mary Patane
August 15, 1928 - November 28, 2020
Longtime resident of San Francisco, Mary passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death my her loving husband, Giuseppe; her parents Carmelo and Orazia Longhitano, and her daughter Diana. She will be greatly missed by her children Joseph Patane (Deborah) and Marilyn Patane Halloran (Richard); her brothers Michael Longhitano (Stella) and Frank Longhitano (Josephine); her grandchildren Michael Patane, Piper Patane, Kelly Patane, Alicia Halloran, Samantha Halloran Santangelo (Marcus); and great grandchild Hayden Santangelo; her many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Mary was born in Italy and came to San Francisco in the late 1940's. She loved to garden, knit, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and hostess, especially remembered for her Christmas Eve dinners. A small graveside memorial was held with immediate family. Donations in Mary's name can be made to the National MS Society.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
