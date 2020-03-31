Home

Mary Paul Mehegan

Mary Paul Mehegan Obituary
Sister Mary Paul Mehegen

May 23, 1923 - March 27, 2020

Sister Mary Paul Mehegan, OP, died peacefully at Saint Martin Residence, Fremont, California, on March 27. She was 96 years old and in the 73rd year of her religious profession. Born on May 22, 1923, in San Francisco, she was the daughter of William W. Mehegan and Caroline Pelgen.
Educated in San Francisco, she attended Notre Dame Elementary School, St. James School and Immaculate Conception Academy. In 1944 she entered the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose and made her first profession of vows in 1946.
For 24 years Sister ministered in Catholic education at Immaculata Academy, Portland, OR, Immaculate Conception Academy, San Francisco, and Sacred Heart High School, Los Angeles, where she served as principal from 1965-1973. For 29 years, 1975-2004, she was Dean of Queen of the Holy Rosary College, located at the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse in Fremont. In addition to educational ministry, she also served on the General Council of the Dominican Sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the Congregation's cemetery, God's Acre, located at the Motherhouse.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
