Sister Mary Peter Traviss

August 31, 1928 - May 22, 2020

Sister Mary Peter Traviss, OP, died of chronic health problems in Fremont, California, on May 22. She was 91 years old and in the 71st year of her religious profession. Born on August 31, 1928, in Bell, CA, she was the daughter of Clarence Traviss and Maria Louisa Hagata.

After attending Escondido Elementary School, Escondido, CA, Sister Mary Peter enrolled at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, La Canada Flintridge, where she met the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose. In 1946 she entered the Dominican Sisters and made her first profession of vows in 1948.

For twelve years she taught elementary students at St. James School and St. Anthony School, San Francisco, and later St. Boniface School, Anaheim, where she was also principal. In 1962 she became supervisor of schools staffed by the Dominican Sisters, a ministry that she energetically pursued for 23 years. Her educational ministry then expanded to the University of San Francisco where she became an Associate Professor of Education and then Director of the Institute for Catholic Educational Leadership (ICEL). After thirty years at USF, Sister Mary Peter retired in 2006.

Sister Mary Peter had a passion for the critical role of Catholic education in the Church which she shared through her teaching and educational leadership, especially in the National Catholic Education Foundation. Her influence in Catholic education and research extended from the West Coast, across the United States to countries around the world where her students led Catholic educational institutions.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Traviss, LaCanada Flintridge, CA; Beverly Traviss Thomas, Austin, TX; nephews Timothy Traviss and Nicholas Traviss, New Zealand; Traviss Thomas, Austin, TX; and niece Genevieve Neve, Australia. Her brother, Robert Traviss of New Zealand, predeceased her.

Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister Mary Peter's Rosary and funeral via live stream. The Rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Motherhouse Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in God's Acre, the Congregation's cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store