Mary Ann Reis (Schwerin)



Mary Ann Reis (Schwerin) passed away at the age of 87 in her adopted hometown of Torrance, Ca on Sept. 23, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on April 22, 1933, the youngest daughter of William J. Schwerin, Founder of Schwerin Brake Service (1924- present), and grew up in San Mateo County south of her grandparents' dairy operation, Schwerin Ranch, currently the Cow Palace grounds. She fell in love and married Charles Owen Reis, of Torrance, on December 30, 1967 in Burlingame. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Reis-Jackson, and son, Greg Reis, their spouses, James Jackson and Erika Obedzinski, 3 grandchildren, her older sister, Betty Hansen (Schwerin), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



