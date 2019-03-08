Services McAvoy O'Hara 4545 Geary Blvd. San Francisco , CA 94118 (415) 668-0077 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Rodgers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Rodgers

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Sylvia (Tammaro) Rodgers Mary died peacefully at home on February 23rd of this year of heart failure. Predeceased by husband Bertram Rodgers Jr, she is survived by her children Bertram III (Maria), Sylvia (Thomas) and Anthony (Karen), and grandchildren Alison, Jordan, Joseph, Andrew and Margot.

Mary was born in Rome on February 14, 1930, the only child of Antonio Tammaro, an Italian attorney, and Louise Cooke of Pittsburgh, PA. After a brief stay in New York City in 1933, the family returned to Naples, Italy in 1936, where they remained throughout the War. The family survived many hardships, and Mary recounted experiences from that time that she remembered all her life. In 1944 she and her mother returned New York City and Mary graduated from Mother Cabrini HS. Later they moved to California, and Mary attended Notre Dame Academy in Belmont.

After joining her mother in La Jolla, Mary attended San Diego State College for two years, studying journalism. During that time she and her mother were visited by a childhood Pittsburgh neighbor of Louise's, Admiral Bertram Rodgers. It was during this period that Mary met her future husband Bertram Jr.

Missing his family, Antonio requested his wife and daughter to return to Naples. Louise and Mary obliged, and Mary worked for the United States Information Service where she helped plan events, organize concerts and schedule lectures at the American Consular Library, all free of charge and open to the local citizenry.

Lt. JG Rodgers's assignments took him to the Mediterranean, and on a visit to Naples he successfully proposed to Mary. They were married June 13, 1953, at the Church of Santa Maria Donnaregina in Naples, and honeymooned in Capri and Rome. From there they drove across the continent, finally stopping in London for Bert's next posting.

The couple would travel across oceans throughout the 58 years of their marriage, at different times living also in Heidelberg, Montreal, Oslo, Cairo, and Boston. They always returned to San Francisco, the place they called home from 1956 onward. There Mary and Bert raised their three children, sent them to school, and brought them to Mass at St Vincent de Paul Church.

Mary survived breast cancer in 1991 and a severe fall in 2005, recovering both times to regain her active life. Mary had many interests. She was a devoted reader, and visitors might often find her with a book on the History of Naples, or reading a copy of the New Yorker. She was a long time member of the Legion of Honor Ceramic Circle, the Leonardo da Vinci Society of San Francisco, and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After her husband's retirement she was a partner in the 6th Avenue Antiques store, where she exercised her lifelong expertise in porcelains and furniture. Throughout her children's attendance at St Vincent de Paul School she belonged to the Seton Guild, and she supported the de Paul Youth, always attending, and once planning its annual Noel Ball. At different times she volunteered at SF General Hospital, Meals on Wheels and the SVDP Bottom Drawer. For many years she and Bert held season tickets to the SF Symphony, attended the opera, held membership at the Museums and subscribed to local concerts.

Throughout her life she was a faithful parishioner at St Vincent de Paul. She and Bert did readings and gave communion regularly on Sundays. Friends and neighbors would see them walking to the church for daily mass where they joined a group of friends who were mainstays of their later years. Coming full circle, her youngest grandchild is currently a student at SVDP.

A memorial service will be held at St Vincent de Paul Church on March 16 at 1:30 pm.

With great sorrow, but knowing of her happiness in joining her husband and life partner, we pray that Mary rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Anthony's Kitchen, https://www.stanthonysf.org







