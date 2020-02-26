San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Resources
Mary Ryan


1932 - 2020
Mary Ryan Obituary
Mary B. Ryan

January 28, 1932 – February 22, 2020

Of San Francisco. Peacefully in the presence of her family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Martin; beloved mother of Martin (Claire), James (Colleen) and Brenda (Kevin Byrne); adored grandmother of Sienna, Neil, Julia & Seamus Ryan and Dylan & Christine Byrne; dear sister of Kathleen, Margaret, Vera, John, Tim, Joe and the late Doney Sullivan; also survived by nieces and nephews from Ireland, UK, USA, Australia and the Netherlands. A native of Eyeries, Co. Cork, Ireland, Mary enjoyed her peace and quiet in the redwoods in her later years.
Friends may visit after 6 pm on Monday, March 2nd at DUGGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE, 3434 17th St., where the Rosary will recited at 7 pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 3rd at 9:15 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Green at Steiner Streets Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
