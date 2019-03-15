San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Mary Sobremonte Santos

Mary Santos passed peacefully at home on March 9, 2019. She was born in San Francisco on March 11, 1953. Beloved wife of Mel Santos; mother of daughters Laura and Erica; sister to Benita and Joanne; daughter of Tibrucio and Gilceria Sobremonte; guardian of dog Major.

Mary attended Sacred Heart elementary, Notre Dame de Namur HS, and UC Berkeley. Mary received her BSN and MSN from UCSF. Mary worked as a psychiatric nurse, retiring in 2013 from the LPPI at UCSF. Mary volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul and also taught CPR. She danced hula and played ukulele with aloha.

Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Helen Diller Cancer Center UCSF.

Friends may visit Monday, March 18, from 4:00-9:00pm (Rosary at 6:30pm) at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. On Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Ave., San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
