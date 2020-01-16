|
Mary Sheila Dobbins
May 12, 1925 - Jan 10,2010Mary Sheila Dobbins of Oakland, CA passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. Sheila was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on May 12, 1925 to Leo and Delia Casey. She was raised in Mitchell with her three older brothers, Paul, Phil and Pat. Sheila graduated from South Dakota State University in 1947 with a BA in Sociology and later that summer took the train to Oakland and never looked back. Sheila was a social worker with Alameda County for her first several years in the East Bay.
She married the love of her life, Stanley Ronald Dobbins on October 10, 1953 and they lived at 2 Blair Avenue, Piedmont for 45 years. They were married for 53 years.
Sheila was a devout Catholic and during her 70 years in the Oakland area, she attended Saint Leo's Church, Holy Spirit Parish (Newman Hall) in Berkeley and Our Lady of Lourdes in Oakland.
Sheila devoted herself to her children Bridget, Patrick and Maureen through hosting family gatherings, Boy Scout and Camp Fire activities, tending to her rose garden and volunteering in the community.
After her children went away to college, Sheila resumed her career, going to work at Western Temporary Services in Oakland, rising to Area Vice President. Throughout her life in Piedmont and Oakland, Sheila established a circle of lifelong friends. She and Ron traveled the world together. She belonged to the Bellevue Club for over 40 years and served on the board of directors. She also served on the board for Saint Vincent's Day Home in Oakland. She was an avid bridge player.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Bridget & Dave, Patrick & Lisa, and Maureen & Chris; grandson Aidan Patrick, granddaughter Keira Rose and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Sheila will be remembered for her caring and spirited personality. She took pride in being the matriarch of the Dobbins family. Her children, grandchildren and extended family appreciated her wisdom gained from being raised during the Great Depression, her Catholic faith and her numerous life experiences. She always had a positive outlook on life.
Sheila received amazing and loving care at Saint Paul's Towers during the last 2½ years of her life.
A Celebration of Sheila's Life will be held January 25 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 2808 Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. There will be a reception immediately following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila's memory to Saint Vincent's Day Home in Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020