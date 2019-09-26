|
|
Mary Boonos Spanos
August 28, 1928 - September 10, 2019Mary Boonos Spanos, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2019. Mary is now reunited with her husband of 62 years George Gus Spanos who passed away last December.
Our mother Mary was born in Modesto, California to Constantine "Gus" Boonos and Theodora Sakelariou Boonos in 1928. She was the third of three daughters, born minutes after her twin sister Helen. Her parents were immigrants from Nafplion, Greece who owned a diner in Modesto, the Star Lunch, where her father worked countless hours to provide his family every privilege and opportunity this country offered. Mary lived in Modesto until she left to attend the University of California Berkeley with her sister Helen. She was very proud that she attended all three Pappy Waldorf Rose Bowl games while a student at Cal. Mary graduated in 1949 with her Master's Degree in Social Welfare, specializing in child welfare and adoptions. She worked in adoptions in the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to Bakersfield to help her sister Marion and brother-in-law George Poloynis in his optometry practice. A short time later Mary reluctantly agreed to attend a Greek AHEPA dance in Modesto at her parents' urging. As fate would have it, that night she would meet her future husband George. They were married seven months later in 1956 after a whirlwind courtship, making their home in Stockton, California, where George had his law practice. Five years ago they moved to Walnut Creek to be near their grandchildren. Their marriage was a long, loving and enduring partnership in every way.
In 1969 Mary and George built their dream home on Parkwoods Drive where they entertained family and friends surrounded by their beloved oak trees. They later fulfilled a second dream when they built a vacation home on the beach in Monterey next door to her sister Helen where she and George would gather in later years with children and grandchildren. It was a very special place for her. Mary was a member of St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies' Philoptochos, baking and volunteering for the annual Food Festival. She was passionate about the opera. Her last few months were spent listening to her favorite Maria Callas arias.
Mary loved to engage in political debates and always stressed the need to help others who were less fortunate. She was kind and gracious, smart and inquisitive, a faithful friend to many and always an encouraging and supportive force in the lives she touched. Mary's family was the center of her life, and she was the rock of the family. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams and to venture out in the world, providing love, support and guidance along the way. She will forever be missed.
Mary is survived by her three children: Evanthia Spanos (Steve Austin) of Orinda, Andrea Spanos (Luigi Ottieri) of Santa Barbara, and Gus (Martha) Spanos of Alamo; grandchildren Ariana Austin (Ian Storz) and Helena Austin; twins Alejandro and George Spanos; step grandchildren Mia, Tim, Luisa, Bobby and Mia Catherine; sisters Marion Poloynis and Helen Datel; goddaughter Stephanie Misasi; and countless nieces and nephews. We wish to thank Mary's caregivers who provided loving and devoted care: Mimi, Evelyn, Maria and Mercedes. They will forever be a part of our family.
The Trisagion service will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 6 pm at St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church, 920 West March Lane, Stockton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 10 am also at St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church Scholarship Fund or a local hospice organization.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019