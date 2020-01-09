|
Mary Lillian Young Talley"Lillian" passed away on December 21, 2019 at Summit Hospital in Oakland, California at the age of 101. She was born to James and Anna Conta September 8, 1918 in Meaderville, Montana. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Margaret Young, step-son, James Talley Jr., and two husbands, Douglas John Young and James Daniel Talley, Sr. She is survived by children; Ann Hedden, Douglas Young Sr., David Talley, Janet Talley, Marguerite Talley, Elaine Gardner, and step-daughter, Carolyn Eames. She leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves a large number of beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The daughter of immigrants from the Piedmont region of Italy, she began school speaking only that Piedmontese dialect in the "wild west" copper mining town of Meaderville, Montana. She was an excellent student. After graduating from Butte High School, she took a bus to Berkeley, California to attend UC Berkeley. She graduated from UCB in 1941 with BS and PHN degrees. Lillian worked as a nurse for the San Francisco Public Health Department and at Alta Bates Hospital before working as a public health nurse for the City of Oakland and, eventually, Alameda County. She returned to UCB to earn her master's degree in Public Health Nursing in 1965. She served Alameda County as a Public Health Nurse Supervisor until 1982. She was one of the many unsung heroines of her generation who balanced raising six children with a fulltime career long before the women's movement of the 60's and 70's. During her many retirement years, she enjoyed visits to her family in Italy, needlework, her daffodils and tulips, and mostly, her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lillian lived in, and loved, Berkeley for almost her entire adult life. She witnessed the social changes during the 60's, and beyond, with rapt attention and enthusiasm.
Lillian was an extraordinary woman with both an active mind and body. She loved to learn and research almost anything; public health issues, topics for her children or grandchildren's school reports, vacation destinations, or the best BART/BUS route for the many independent expeditions she took well into her 90's. She loved to dance and was an avid "urban hiker". "Oh, I'll just walk this check down to the PG&E office. I'll get my exercise and save the cost of a stamp." On the last full day of her life, she fed herself breakfast, lunch and dinner, then independently climbed the stairs of her own home to put herself to bed. She lived a long and full life. She will be deeply missed.
Services for her will be held at the Chapel of Chimes in Hayward.
Viewing (including Rosary) – Friday, January 10th at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Funeral Service – Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020