Mary Carmela TresmontanOur dear Mother and Noni, Mary Carmela Tresmontan, was born in Utica, New York on June 10, 1924. She went to our dear Lord on December 10, 2019, her 95 ½ birthday.
Mary's family emigrated from Augusta, Sicily coming through Ellis Island and started their lives in America in New York. Her family then moved to Detroit and soon afterwards moved to North Beach in San Francisco. Here, Mary was able to enjoy and nurture her Italian heritage, which was the foundation of her life. She passed on her love of Italian traditions and cooking to her children and grandchildren. She attended Galileo High School and after high school she worked in a garment factory, and met the love her life, Maurice "Tres" Tresmontan. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2007.
Her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed cooking for all who came to her home. She was an active member of St. Gabriel's Parish in San Francisco, where she volunteered with the Italian Catholic Federation and socialized with her many friends. In her later life, she learned how to golf, and enjoyed many golf trips with her 39th Avenue group. In 1983, Mary and Tres decided to make Sonoma, CA their permanent home and continued to expand their circle of wonderful friends.
She is survived by her children: Sherry Kelly {Kev}, David Tresmontan {Mary}, and Suzanne Calderon {Armando}. Noni to: Kevin Kelly, Kimberly Smiljanic, {Jerry}, Lisa Della Santina {Rob}, Anthony Tresmontan {Erin}, Kristina Meyer {Jerod}, Nicholas Calderon {Brittany}, Matthew Calderon{Emma}. Noni to 7 great grandchildren: Christopher Kelly, Molly Tresmontan, Sofia Della Santina, Olivia Kelly, Matteo Della Santina, Ethan Meyer, and Noah Meyer.
Preceded by her parents Luciano and Carmela Pugliaresi, and five siblings: Rose, Sarafina, Natalie, John, and Josephine. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many others who called her Noni.
Services: Funeral Mass, December 28, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church (469 Third St. West Sonoma, CA 95476)
Donations: Mary Knoll Society (P.O. Box 302 Mary Knoll, NY 10545-0302)
https://donate.maryknoll.org/EFT/custom/MaryknollFB/Blod2org=MaryknollFB&
St. Anthony Foundation (San Francisco, CA)
https://www.stanthonysf.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019