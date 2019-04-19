Mary C. Valdez Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 91.

Mary was raised by mother Refugio, never came to know her father Enrique who passed in her childhood and was one of eight sisters. She was proud to have been born and raised in San Francisco's Mission District and a graduate of Mission High School.

Growing up she enjoyed the company of her late sisters Lupe, Josephine and Isabel who were always quick to laugh, dance or share a mischievous story.

In 1951, Al Valdez, the handsome love of her life walked into her life and introduced himself. They were married that December in Saint Patrick's Church. He was soft spoken and kind from a ranch in New Mexico and she a lively and charismatic San Franciscan. They adored and raised children Terry (Dan), Greg and Ronnie.

In her unwavering devotion to God and family Mary ran a tight ship fueled by equal parts warmth and toughness. A devoted Catholic, each day began with morning prayers and each farewell to loved ones included a prayer and blessing.

Together Al and Mary enjoyed the company of their close friends by taking family vacations, hosting Saturday night card games and small lively gatherings at their Bernal Heights home. They took pleasure in the simple things – walks in the park, coffee in the morning, listening to mariachis and bingo at Saint Kevins Church.

Their later years were dedicated to their grandkids: Gregory (Lisa), Tony, John (Chris), Veronica, Domonique, Kevin and eventually great-grandkids: Darien, Giulianna and Sonny. They relished dancing with the children, attending games and performances and never forgot to call and sing las mananitas on a birthday.

Mary and Al celebrated life and were adored and admired by all that were lucky enough to know them. Now in passing they have heaven and each other's love for eternity.

Friends may visit Monday, April 22nd at 6pm and are invited to attend a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30am at St. Kevin Church, 704 Cortland Avenue, San Francisco.







