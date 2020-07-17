Mary (Cronin) Veronda
November 14th, 1949- July 4th, 2020
One of the brightest shining lights in so many lives, Mary Cronin Veronda (Nov 14, 1949- July 4, 2020) left us heartbroken when she suddenly passed away on the 4th of July from natural causes. Wonderful mother and loving friend; Mary will be sorely missed.
Mary was born in Oakland to a vibrant Irish family. She graduated from Holy Names High School and Cal State East Bay. She collected the finest group of friends along the way, and they were an integral part of her life until her death.
The greatest joys of Mary's life were her two children, Meghan and Lauren. Mary was also an instrumental part of the lives of her four grandchildren, Eoin, Keelin, Kaden and Mason.
Mary worked at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District from 1973 to 1996, ending her career as the Human Resources Manager. In her semi-retirement, Mary continued to devote her time to helping others.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service is not scheduled at this time, but is planned for the future. Those who wish to make a donation in Mary's name could consider the GoFundMe that has been set up https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mary-cronin-veronda
or Hospice by the Bay where Mary volunteered, https://hospicebythebay.org/
.
Mary is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Meghan and Daniel Sullivan and Lauren and Joseph Inman, by her four grandchildren, Eoin and Keelin Sullivan and Kaden and Mason Inman, and by her siblings Patty DeForce and Denny Cronin. She was predeceased in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Cronin and by her brother Billy Cronin.