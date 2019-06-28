Mary Frances Ware June 7, 1939 - June 25, 2019 Mary transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Walter, her deeply beloved husband of nearly 59 years, was by her side. Walter and Mary met in Chicago and together they moved to San Francisco to marry and raise a strong and loving family.



She was a vibrant, elegant, and generous lady with a loving spirit who warmly welcomed others into her home and family. She was guided by her faith. When asked to describe her in a word, those who knew and loved her say: Joy. Love. Strength. Courage.



Mary is survived by her husband Walter, daughter Nancy (Carlos Sanders), sons Walter (Edith), Timothy, and Julian (Lezlee), and grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Justin and Jaiden, along with her sister Cynthia Ward and brother George Duke Vesley. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Ward and Lillian Vesley, her sisters Lillian (Bill) Bates, Jean Marie Ward, Loretta (Bob) Gene, Mary Ellen Thomas, Margaret Ann Ward, and brothers Thomas Ward, Ronald Earl Vesley, her mother-in-law Ester Ware Moore and her brother-in-law Abraham (Lucille) Cooper. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends are left to cherish her memory.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2 at 11am St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco. A private burial to be held.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019