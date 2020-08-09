Mary Wilcox

Mary Kiki Wilcox
April 2, 1928 - August 3, 2020
Mary Kiki Wilcox, born in San Francisco in 1928, died on August 3, 2020, in Palo Alto, CA. She was predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Wally (Wallace) Wilcox in 1999.
She was a teacher and principal in the San Francisco Unified School District for twenty years, and a senior researcher at SRI International for ten years. Her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from Stanford University. In her later years she experienced the continuing gifts of music in her life, as a violinist in small chamber music groups, including Fiume de Musica and the Channing House Trio. Also, to her delight, she found joy and purpose in her volunteer music program in the Health Center of her senior community, Channing House. These experiences were published in her book, A Song Just For Me: Stirred by Music to Conversation and Compassion.
Survived by stepchildren, Lee Wilcox (Carol), Timothy Wilcox (Jana), Wendy Wilcox (Harry); grandchildren Bradford (Jessica), Ellen, Morgan, Nicholas (Amanda), Stephanie (Daniel), and great grandchildren (Emily, Addison, Abigail, Tye, Boden, Mavric, Otis and Rowyn); by siblings Chrisie Koras Kuno, Bess Kerhoulas, Gus Anastole, the late Anthony Anastole; and many nieces and nephews.
During her later years she felt increasing gratitude for the support and blessings of her loving family and cherished friends who transformed her concerns into blessings upon blessings.
Contributions to The Fistula Foundation (www.fistulafoundation.org
) or a charity of your choice
will be received with much appreciation.
A celebration of Kiki's life will be planned when it's safe to gather in person.