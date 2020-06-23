Marya Sophia Haluska
March 28, 1965 - May 21, 2020
Born in Newburyport, MA March 28, 1965 and passed away in Arlington, VA, May 21, 2020. In the care of Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.