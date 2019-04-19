Maryanne Brunn Maryanne Brunn passed away in her Petaluma home surrounded by her family on April 13, 2019. Born in San Francisco in 1930 and graduated from Notre Dame High School. Modeling led to her reign as the first Queen of the Grand National Horse show in 1949. In 1952, she met and married a handsome Marine and spent the next 40 years enjoying their time together. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Adolph & her son Tommy. Dad introduced mom to the outdoors as they traveled the western states camping, hunting and fishing. Mom opened his eyes to the many colors in Nature through painting and the fine arts.

Maryanne was a devoted wife and mother, an incredible artist, person and friend. Maryanne moved to San Rafael in 1962, later to Novato, then settled in Petaluma for her golden years. As a Eucharistic minister, she devoted countless years delivering communion to the homebound of St. James Parish. Love of family, church, nature and passion for painting kept her active until her passing. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her daughters, Linda Knox, Laura Judd, Denise Plaxco and Patricia Brunn, grandchildren Steven, Daniel, Mathew and Lauren; five great- granddaughters along with many cousins' referring to her lovingly as Auntie Mare.

May you continue to paint on the canvas of our hearts…..

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10 am at St. James Church at 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Petaluma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary