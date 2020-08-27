Maryhelen Nightingale

Maryhelen NightingaleMay 28, 1934 - August 15, 2020Maryhelen Nightingale, 86 of Daly City, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Colling. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr. Loving mother of Ray (Paula), Maureen (Mark), John, Michael (Khin) and K.C. (Jon). Loving grandmother of Tony, Ryan, Jessica, Patrick, Catherine, Sean, and great grandson Ayden. Maryhelen was a retired long-time employee of Jefferson School District and past President of Holy Angels women's guild.Maryhelen is proceeded in death by husband Raymond Sr. and grandson William. She is survived by many Colling, Kirby and Toomey cousins.Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be held at a later time.