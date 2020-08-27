1/
Maryhelen Nightingale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryhelen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryhelen Nightingale
May 28, 1934 - August 15, 2020
Maryhelen Nightingale, 86 of Daly City, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Colling. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr. Loving mother of Ray (Paula), Maureen (Mark), John, Michael (Khin) and K.C. (Jon). Loving grandmother of Tony, Ryan, Jessica, Patrick, Catherine, Sean, and great grandson Ayden. Maryhelen was a retired long-time employee of Jefferson School District and past President of Holy Angels women's guild.
Maryhelen is proceeded in death by husband Raymond Sr. and grandson William. She is survived by many Colling, Kirby and Toomey cousins.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be held at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved