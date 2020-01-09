Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Chapel
Colma, CA
Marylin Squeri


1938 - 2019
Marylin Squeri Obituary
Marylin Ann Squeri

1938 - 2019

Marylin, a devoted wife, mother and nonni, passed away peacefully in her beloved home on the morning of December 22nd, 2019.
Born a second generation San Franciscan to Madeline and Fred Ghiringhelli, she enjoyed a wonderful childhood growing up in the Excelsior district with family and friends.
Marylin met the love of her life, Raymond Squeri, on a blind date and the two were married in 1961. They had two daughters, Lisa Howard (Gary) and Alayne Kinnaman (Paul). Nonni treasured her four grandsons, Matthew Howard (Melissa), Toney Howard, Benjamin and Michael Kinnaman, and her great grandson Tyler.
Preceded in death by Raymond, Marylin created a beautiful, caring and loving home for her family. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, traveling, shopping and dining out with family and friends. All of us will miss her very much; life will never be the same.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:30 am, Holy Cross Chapel, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Marylin's memory to , or to hers:
NorCal Poodle Rescue, norcalpoodlerescueadoption.com, (925)322-0223; where she found her newest love, Riley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
