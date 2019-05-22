Marylyn Anne Coons January 1, 1932 - May 15, 2019 Marylyn's family name was Bowles. She is survived by her sister Denise, her brother Hubert and his descendants. The family home was in suburban Chicago. Her parents, Hubert and Mary Bowles, were proud as Marylyn graduated from Northwestern in 1953, commencing a five-year career teaching early grades in public school, displaying the calm and loving demeanor that was ever hers.

In 1956 she wed John Coons, then a law professor at Northwestern. Their children, beginning in 1958, are John, Robert, Stephen, Michael, and Mary (1966). All thrive with four grandchildren.

A visiting year for the family at the University of California Berkeley, in 1967-1968 turned permanent. The times were occasionally riotous, encouraged by school integration, campus disputes, and ambient teargas. Marylyn handled all with serenity and humor, soon applying her skills with composure during a six-month sabbatical for Jack and family in Europe. She was gifted and even merry while producing the daily diet of sandwiches for all as the VW bus slogged on with baggage strapped on top.

When the children matured, Marylyn studied graphic design, then opened a shop in the basement of the Berkeley home; its commercial success was at least equaled by its benevolence to centrist Democratic candidates for regional offices. For several years, she was factotum to Berkeley Vice-Mayor Sue Hone.

The new century was to test her composure, first with failed back operations, then strokes. Long bed-ridden, with speech diminished, she could almost to the end surprise with her warm smile and on-the-mark observations – or even an old song with Jack.

Marylyn left her remains to medical education. There will be a memorial mass at Newman Hall Holy Spirit Parish, 2700 Dwight Way in Berkeley, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:30 AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to or Catholic Charities.



