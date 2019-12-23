Home

Masaki Asuka Obituary
Oct 16, 1954 - Dec 20, 2019

After a valiant 3 year battle against cancer, Asuka died at home with his wife at his side.

"Asuka", was an active and enthusiastic member of several Bay Area orchid societies. He was well known for his award winning orchids and for many years made them available to the public through his Asuka Orchids website and at various orchid shows in northern California.

He was featured in the book A Bay Area Guide to Orchids and their Culture for his expertise in the cultivation of cool growing orchids in the local outdoor environment.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carla Asuka and his brothers who reside in Japan: Shunichi, Masato and Shoshige.

There will be no funeral service or memorial; however, Asuka was an animal lover and supported several Bay Area animal welfare organizations during his life.

Donations may be made in his name to the San Francisco SPCA or to the Peninsula Humane Society.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
