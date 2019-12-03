|
|
Masako Kamei NagumoMasako Kamei Nagumo,94, passed away peacefully November 16, 2019, at her home in San Mateo. Born in Fresno, CA to Nobuhico and Asano Kamei,
immigrants from Japan,she was the second of sixteen children. The family moved to the Los Angeles area when she was in her teens.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, subject to Executive Order 9066, the family was interned at the Santa Anita Race Track Assembly Center for about three months. They were then relocated to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center near Cody, Wyoming.
She was in the first class to graduate high school in the camp and was the Salutatorian. Because of the war, she had to wait a year in Heart Mountain after graduation before she was allowed to attend Southwest College in Winfield, Kansas. She spent two years there and made many friends, some whom she remained in contact for the rest of her life. In her sophomore year there,she was awarded a scholarship for excellence in chemistry. After the end of WWll, when persons of Japanese ancestry were permitted to return to the west coast; she completed her bachelor's degree at the University of California, Berkeley. even though they were both interned at Heart Mountain, she met her future husband,the late Saburo ("Beep") Nagumo, M.D. at Cal. She said that he was the second "love of her life." Her first love had been biochemistry.
They settled in San Mateo in 1956, where they raised their three kids and led productive lives. Masako was active in the PTA,the League of Women Voters,and other civic activities. Masako was a long-time and very active member of the League of Women Voters. She served in many capacities and had various roles with her local league in San Mateo over the years. She was a fount of knowledge,particularly about governmental issues. she also was on the LWV California Board of Directors 1977-1981. she served on the San Mateo Library Board of Trustees from April 1974-June 1983.
Her favorite hobbies were reading, sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her children Mark (Janis) of Alexandria,VA; Glen of San Jose,CA; Karen of Seattle, WA; and by three brothers, seven sisters and lots of nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time in accordance with her wishes. Memorial remembrances may be made to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019