Matilda "Tillie" Louise CarneseccaMatilda "Tillie" Louise Carnesecca died peacefully on May 7th, 2020 in Fair Oaks, California at the age of 95. She was to celebrate her 96th birthday on May 16, 2020. Her beloved husband, William Frank Carnesecca, preceded her in death in 1982.
Tillie was born to Italian immigrants, Louisa Colombo & Filipo Cattaneo, and grew up with her brother, Ray Cattaneo in San Rafael and South San Francisco. She met William in school at South San Francisco High School and they were married in 1944. She raised her family of four children, Ellen Jenkins, Barry Carnesecca, Linda Youngs & Christine Abernathy, in South San Francisco and was a devoted mother and caring housewife. Tillie was an active member of the SSF Women's Club, volunteered at the Kaiser Hospital gift shop, enjoyed pottery and painting crafts which were passed on to her family and spent free time playing cards with friends.
Having been widowed for 38 years, Tillie became a strong and independent woman and continued as the matriarch for her four children, six grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She loved her family and did everything she could for them. Tillie will be missed dearly.
Private funeral and committal. Contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Tillie's name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2020.