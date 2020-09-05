Matthew Michael

Matthew (Matt) Joseph Michael

Nov 18, 1949-August 31, 2020

Matt Michael, 70, of Twisp, WA, passed away peacefully at his home. He was born in San Francisco, CA to Dr. Michael T. Michael and Carmon Ailes Michael. He was the ninth child of 13 children. He was a devoted father, beloved brother, and true friend to many. As a young man, Matt left CA and made his way north, working as a cowboy and farrier on cattle ranches, settling in Methow Valley, WA. There he started a family and raised his sons, Scott, Luke, Seth, Mikey, and Blake. He attended Menlo-Atherton High School and Merced College. He would go on to be an innovator in the biofuel industry, starting one of the first pellet manufacturing facilities in the country. Along with ranching and raising Highlander cattle he was passionate about roping. Horses were a big part of his life. In retirement, Matt spent his time studying history, mastering the acoustic guitar and above all else, spending time with his grandkids. In his passing he leaves a legacy of love, wisdom, character, and faith. He will be missed and always present in our lives. Matt was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul. He is survived by his children: Scott(Deanna Melton)Twisp, WA; Luke Michael Coeur D'Alene, ID; Seth (Heather)Michael Athol, ID; Mikey Michael, Seattle, WA; Blake(Tara) Wienker, Post Falls, ID Grandchildren, Mason, Sadie, Calvin, and Carmon.

He also leaves his brothers and sisters: Carroll(George)Shannon Los Gatos, CA; Miriam(Pat)Morrissey Okanogan,WA; Diane Wambaugh Chico, CA;Michael Michael Palm Bay, FL; Martin Michael La Honda, CA; Catherine Webster Chico, CA; Christine(John)Lewis Chico, CA; Yvonne Selner, Redwood City, CA; Elizabeth(Mike)Phillips Atherton, CA; Mary Michael Chico, CA; Timothy Michael Brooklyn, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.



