Matthew Shaughnessy
July 21, 1983 - January 15, 2020Matthew Ryan Shaughnessy was a loyal and generous soul, taken too soon by his own hand. Those who knew him, loved him, and his love for his friends and family was impenetrable. Matt was fiercely protective, often to the social detriment of his younger sister, and physical peril to his older brother. For Matt there was only black and white, no spite, no pettiness. Matt had an obstinate and honest soul, which often seemed contrary, yet only added to his charm. Whether lecturing you on the importance of following current events, spontaneously whisking his nieces off for ice cream on a school night, or entering a keg throwing contest and winning by a landslide, Matt was ever the enigma. Matt's greatest loves were his five nieces, Emma, Mackenzie, Abigail, Lily and Olivia, and his beloved mother, Melinda, who is no doubt wrapping him in her arms, in peace. Matt is survived by his father, William Shaughnessy (Nancy), brother, Carey Shaughnessy (Braun), and sister, Samantha Shaughnessy Friesz (Lance), and a countless list of aunts, cousins, in-laws, adopted family and friends, who loved him more than he will ever know.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11am to 2pm at Poplar Creek Golf Course, 1700 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401. If Matt has ever abused you verbally, then he loved you, and would welcome your attendance.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020