|
|
Maura McLaneOn Monday July 15, 2019, Maura McLane departed this life as gracefully as she had lived it. Maura was born in 1945 in Auburn, NY and spent her formative years in Syracuse, NY. Maura was the beloved partner and wife to Cassandra Chu for 43 years. She was preceded in death by father Andrew, mother Florence and brother Kevin. She is survived by her beloved brothers: Neal, Michael, Terry, and Brian, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Maura made San Francisco her home upon her arrival in the early 1970's. As a warm, loving, kind and generous free spirit with a great sense of humor, she made many cherished life long friends wherever she went. She enjoyed a rich and fulfilling work life at San Francisco State Health Center, Letterman Hospital and Catholic Charities. Her career culminated at UCSF Langley Porter, from which she retired.
Maura was a gifted therapist who helped many people, particularly older adults at UCSF. She was also the lynchpin of the Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy program and research. She and Stu Eisendrath went to the first trainings for this new approach and brought the techniques back to UCSF. She became the lead therapist in a National Institute of Health sponsored clinical trial. She mentored many junior clinicians sharing her skills and wisdom freely. She was an even keeled gentle soul with even the most challenging clients.
To remember Maura, be kind and walk with a light.
Contributions in Maura's honor can be made to The and/or The Threshold Choir of Marin.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019