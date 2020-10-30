Maureen McGrath Aggeler
Maureen McGrath Aggeler peacefully transitioned from this world on Friday, September 18. Maureen was born in Denver, CO to Maurice and Jane Aggeler. She moved to San Francisco to attend Lone Mountain Women's College and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in Literature and minor in Philosophy. She later earned a Master's in Literature from USD and a Master of Divinity from UC Berkeley.
After college, Maureen entered the Novitiate of the Religious of the Sacred Heart and made her profession of vows in Rome. She taught at Sacred Heart schools in El Cajon, Palo Alto, Seattle, and at Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco, where she was Dean of Students. She worked in campus ministries at the Universities of Detroit and Washington, and as Chaplain at Walter Reed Hospital. She coordinated the canonization of Saint Rose Philippine Duchesne, and served on Sacred Heart's governing body. In retirement, Maureen taught at USF, volunteered as Docent at the California Academy of Sciences, and attended the Fromm Institute and SF Symphony.
Maureen is the author of two books- Mind Your Metaphors, A Critique of Language in the Bishops' Pastoral Letters on the Role of Women, and Dear Richard, a chronicle of her ancestor Richard McGrath's immigration from Ireland to California.
She advocated for education, women's rights, and social justice, and attended the UN's first World Conference on Women in Mexico City and the 3rd Conference in Nairobi. Maureen yearned for peace and the end to poverty and inequality. She loved learning, travel, friends, and family. She took joy in seeing the Creator's hand in each day- in another person, a sleeping cat, a blooming flower, a Chopin Nocturne, a Rumi poem. She cherished her Irish heritage but counted herself part of the global family. She was a great spiritual advisor. Her departure is impossible to fill.
Maureen is preceded by her parents, her brother Anthony, and her sisters Sheila Barnes and Janet Vanden. She is survived by her sister Anne Will of Santa Maria, CA, her brother Terry Aggeler of Santa Barbara, CA, and an enormous, loving family. A celebration mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Friday, November 20th at 3pm. Visit www.saintagnessf.org
to register to attend or for live stream information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart or to your favorite charity
.