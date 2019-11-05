Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Bailey Obituary
Maureen Bailey (Owens)

Sept 4, 1938 - Nov 1, 2019

Maureen Bailey (Owens), a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in her home in Lincoln CA. Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter and her son Patrick. A proud mother, aunt, and grandmother, she is survived by her children Kelly and Daniel and his wife Tina, her grandchildren Kathleen and Brian, and her many nieces and nephews. An even prouder 49er fan, she was thrilled to see them go 8-0.

A wake will be held on November 8 at 4pm at Lincoln Funeral Home in Lincoln CA. A mass will be held on November 9 at 1pm at St Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln CA with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tommy Apostolos Fund http://tommyafund.com/

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -