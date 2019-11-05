|
|
Maureen Bailey (Owens)
Sept 4, 1938 - Nov 1, 2019Maureen Bailey (Owens), a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in her home in Lincoln CA. Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter and her son Patrick. A proud mother, aunt, and grandmother, she is survived by her children Kelly and Daniel and his wife Tina, her grandchildren Kathleen and Brian, and her many nieces and nephews. An even prouder 49er fan, she was thrilled to see them go 8-0.
A wake will be held on November 8 at 4pm at Lincoln Funeral Home in Lincoln CA. A mass will be held on November 9 at 1pm at St Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln CA with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tommy Apostolos Fund http://tommyafund.com/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019