Maureen Brigid LavalMaureen Brigid Falvey Laval—daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother—passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by the love and warmth of her family. Maureen was born on June 30, 1938 in San Francisco, California to William and Martha Falvey. She grew up exploring the Sunset and Mission Districts and was proud of her Irish Heritage and San Francisco roots. After graduating from St. James Grammar School and Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA), she went on to have a successful career at Hibernia Bank, where she met many life-long friends. On January 16, 1960, Maureen married Raymond Laval, the love of her life, at St. James Church. Maureen and Raymond had four children—Colleen (Tim), Catie (Rob), Patrick (Kim) and Danny (Robin).Maureen was a woman of faith and an active member of the Catholic Church. She was baptized at Holy Name of Jesus Church. As an adult, she spent 20+ years working as an Administrative Aide at St. Brendan's School—attended by her children and several of her grandchildren. She was often seen with quarters in her pockets, so her grandchildren could buy ice cream at lunch time (but she wasn't afraid to bench them when they misbehaved...which was often!). She loved giving back to the community through various charities and her time at St. Brendan's. Maureen was an exceptionally kind woman who loved spending time with her family, going on yearly vacations to Bass Lake and Sonoma, and cruising around the world. In her spare time, she loved drinking tea, watching Hallmark movies and browsing catalogues (in her mind, it was never too early to buy Christmas presents). She touched every soul she came across, making everyone feel special and loved, and had a positive impact on so many people in the San Francisco community.Maureen is preceded in death by her father, William, and mother, Martha, as well as her siblings Mary, Liam, Peggy and Patrick. She is survived by her husband, Raymond, her sister, Bernadette, her children, Colleen (Tim), Catie (Rob), Pat (Kim) and Danny (Robin), and her grandchildren, Brendan, Joey, Danny, Maureen, Maggie, Janie, Alexa, Ryan, and Liam.We are so lucky to have experienced Maureen's unconditional love and to have loved her in return. Donations in her name can be made to St. Brendan's Grammar School and Immaculate Conception Academy.Maureen's family will hold a private service. A celebration of Maureen's life will be planned for a future date.