San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Hartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Hartman Obituary
Maureen E. Hartman

May 7, 1953 - Dec. 9, 2019

Maureen Hartman, resident of Burlingame, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Fernandez (Alex), Kristine Hartman and Alyce Quadt (Steve), devoted grandmother of MacKenzie Quadt and caring aunt to many Daly and Hartman nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by brother Dan Daly (Suzanne) and nephew Patrick.

In her younger years as a synchronized swimmer with the SF Merionettes, she learned an appreciation for staying fit and maintained that throughout her life. She was born in San Francisco and graduated from St. Rose before attending Court Reporting School. A committed Court Reporter for over 40 years, Maureen will be missed by many friends and colleagues in the San Mateo Superior Courts. Having recently retired, she was enjoying time playing with her granddaughter and continuing her avid gardening, animal care-taking and yoga routines.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 am at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Mills Peninsula Hospital Foundation, online or phone 650-696-5990 (Dorothy Schneider Cancer Care Center or Institute for Cancer Care, Research and Healing).


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
Download Now