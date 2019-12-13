|
Maureen E. Hartman
May 7, 1953 - Dec. 9, 2019Maureen Hartman, resident of Burlingame, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Fernandez (Alex), Kristine Hartman and Alyce Quadt (Steve), devoted grandmother of MacKenzie Quadt and caring aunt to many Daly and Hartman nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by brother Dan Daly (Suzanne) and nephew Patrick.
In her younger years as a synchronized swimmer with the SF Merionettes, she learned an appreciation for staying fit and maintained that throughout her life. She was born in San Francisco and graduated from St. Rose before attending Court Reporting School. A committed Court Reporter for over 40 years, Maureen will be missed by many friends and colleagues in the San Mateo Superior Courts. Having recently retired, she was enjoying time playing with her granddaughter and continuing her avid gardening, animal care-taking and yoga routines.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 am at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Mills Peninsula Hospital Foundation, online or phone 650-696-5990 (Dorothy Schneider Cancer Care Center or Institute for Cancer Care, Research and Healing).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020