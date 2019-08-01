|
|
Maureen Hazel Roth
March 10, 1926 - July 23, 2019Maureen Hazel Roth passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of July 23, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's. Maureen was born in London, England on March 10, 1926, to Louis Aarons and Lillian Aarons (née Goldapple) and grew up in the Golders Green neighborhood of northwest London with her older brother Phil. A comfortable childhood was interrupted when the Depression hit and, at the same time, her father contracted double pneumonia and pleurisy and lost his business. The family was forced to move to lodgings above an uncle's pub, the Nag's Head, in the East End. When World War II broke out she was evacuated to Wales, but was unhappy there and returned to London, and experienced bombing, V-1 and V-2 raids. After a stint in Pittman's College secretarial school, and jobs as a shorthand typist for the Sunday Pictorial and Daily Mirror newspapers, she volunteered for the American Red Cross to aid the war effort. She was working at an American Servicemen's Club called Rainbow Corner near Piccadilly Circus in July 1945 when Captain Irvin Roth, just returned from the European front, stopped by with a friend. Irvin was smitten: "his mouth literally dropped open," Maureen later recounted, but they had time for just one date before he was shipped back to the States. They initiated a correspondence that soon led to a marriage proposal and a one-way ticket on HMS Queen Elizabeth to the United States. They lived in Los Angeles as Irvin attended Occidental College on the GI Bill. In Los Angeles, Maureen lived in a Jewish residence club called Hamburger House and supported Irvin by working three jobs.
Irvin and Maureen were married on June 13, 1948 in the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. She proudly became an American citizen in 1951. During the first ten years of marriage, they moved often, eventually settling in Sunnyvale, California, where she raised three sons, David Louis, born in 1953, Jonathan Philip, born in 1955, and Andrew Jeremy, born in 1958. Maureen had a great interest in nutrition and healthy foods long before this became popular and loved to walk: for decades she and Irvin walked every single day. She was a lifelong Democrat and liberal, supporter of progressive causes, and an early opponent of the Vietnam War. She was proud of having voted against Richard Nixon in every election he ever ran in. She was an avid reader and always interested in politics, current events, and the arts, and particularly liked PBS and British shows. Gathering the family together for Thanksgiving, Passover, and casual get-togethers was a joy for her, and the house was always open for friends and visitors. She carried herself with poise and dignity. In later years, she and Irvin traveled a great deal, quite often with their close friends Millie and Henry Goltz, cruising the Caribbean and Alaskan coast, visiting places as distant as Hawaii and Israel, and spending several summers with their grandchildren, Ella and Tessa, in Berlin.
After a close and loving marriage of 68 years, Irvin passed away in 2016. Maureen then moved to Atria Burlingame Assisted Living, where she enjoyed visits with family and friends. Her husband Irvin and her oldest son David predeceased Maureen. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Jonathan and Susan Heidenreich; and Andrew and Anni Klose; David's wife Mary; and granddaughters Ella and Tessa Roth. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Atria Senior Living, and Mission Hospice for their kindness and dedication. There will be a Memorial Service at Hill of Eternity Memorial Park in Colma at 10:30 on August 13th.Donations in Maureen Hazel Roth's name may be sent to Jewish Family and Children's Services.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019