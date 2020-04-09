|
|
Sr. Maureen Sheehan
August 26, 1938 - March 20, 2020Sr. Maureen Sheehan, BVM, 81, of Daly City, California died on March 20, 2020 at Coming Home Hospice, San Francisco. A Memorial Service will be scheduled when gatherings are permitted after the Coronavirus Pandemic. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.
Sr. Maureen attended elementary and high school at St. Paul's (SF), and completed degree programs at Mundelein College (Chicago), the University of California (Santa Barbara), and the School of Applied Theology (Oakland). She taught at St. Francis Xavier (Phoenix, AZ) and Bishop Garcia Diego (Santa Barbara). Maureen was principal at Bishop Diego and St Vincent, (Petaluma). She served Sts. Simon and Jude Parish (Huntington Beach) for 25 years before retiring to Daly City where she volunteered with St. Anthony Foundation.
Sr. Maureen was born on August 26, 1938, in San Francisco, CA, to Daniel and Winifred (Ryan) Sheehan. She entered the BVM Congregation on September 8, 1956. She professed first vows on March 19, 1957 and final vows on July 16, 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Sheehan (Kathy), nephews: Pat Sheehan (Cynny), Kevin Sheehan (Kerri), Michael Sheehan, John Sheehan (Mechele), Tim Sheehan (Veronica), grand nieces and nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared her life for sixty-two years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://wwwbvmsistersorg/support_donatecfm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020