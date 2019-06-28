Maurice Joseph Guridi Passed away in his sleep during the night of June 23rd, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by devoted partner of his elder age, Marcia Coffield, much cherished friend and once-married Nancy; children: Sherry G. Butler, Howard, Hugh, Candace, Hayden, Derek, Lauryn Guridi; grandchildren: Andrew (Andy) Guridi, Sarah Rose and Ken Butler, Holden and Maylor Guridi; and some innumerable number of friends throughout the Bay Area. Preceded in death by mother Maud Mary Viller, father Maurice Guridi, and brother Leo Guridi.



"Mo" was a wine consultant and connoisseur up until the eve of his passing; a master of mischief, man about town, and eloquent gourmand, whose notoriety was such that Herb Caen once featured him. He began his wine career at the Buena Vista Winery in the 1950's, continued via the Grape Empire with Roger Louer in 1970's, further with Maurice Guridi Associates, and cemented in the palate of any who had a ten-minute conversation with our beloved pirate.



Celebration of life to be last weekend of July. To receive event details and/or share photos with the family, please email:



[email protected]





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019