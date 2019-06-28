Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Guridi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Guridi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Guridi Obituary
Maurice Joseph Guridi

Passed away in his sleep during the night of June 23rd, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by devoted partner of his elder age, Marcia Coffield, much cherished friend and once-married Nancy; children: Sherry G. Butler, Howard, Hugh, Candace, Hayden, Derek, Lauryn Guridi; grandchildren: Andrew (Andy) Guridi, Sarah Rose and Ken Butler, Holden and Maylor Guridi; and some innumerable number of friends throughout the Bay Area. Preceded in death by mother Maud Mary Viller, father Maurice Guridi, and brother Leo Guridi.

"Mo" was a wine consultant and connoisseur up until the eve of his passing; a master of mischief, man about town, and eloquent gourmand, whose notoriety was such that Herb Caen once featured him. He began his wine career at the Buena Vista Winery in the 1950's, continued via the Grape Empire with Roger Louer in 1970's, further with Maurice Guridi Associates, and cemented in the palate of any who had a ten-minute conversation with our beloved pirate.

Celebration of life to be last weekend of July. To receive event details and/or share photos with the family, please email:

[email protected]

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.