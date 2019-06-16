Maurice Laurance de Vries February 10, 1946 - July 14, 2018 Laurance passed away on July 14, 2018 after a long illness with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his partner of forty-one years, Joshua Chen, two nieces, Linsey Ehle of Houston, Texas and Jeanette Fischer of Sag Harbor, New York, his nephew, Wesley Ehle of San Clemente, California, and a dear friend, Candy Mabry of San Francisco. He leaves behind his sister, Phyllis de Vries and brother-in-law, Solon D. Webb of Portland Oregon as well as a great-niece, Sarah Planeta, and four great-nephews, Gavin Planeta, Ethan Planeta, Lincoln Fischer, and Cade Fischer.



Laurance was born in Oroville, California and spent most of his growing up years in upstate New York as well as Northern California. After high school graduation, he attended the University of California, Davis, graduating with a degree in philosophy. He went on to work as a sommelier for the Carnelian Room atop San Francisco's Bank of America and eventually assumed various restaurant management positions. In 1995 he and a close friend opened up their own restaurant in Oakland's City Center named Gertrude Stein - "meet you there". Herb Caen, in his SF Chronicle column, dubbed it "the restaurant that put the 'There' into Oakland." After retiring from the food and wine industry, Laurance worked as a business manager for The Magic Theatre and Children's Day School.



A longtime resident of the Castro/Noe Valley neighborhood for nearly fifty years, Laurance was known for his gift of storytelling, a true raconteur. He loved to share a fine bottle of wine with friends and family and set a beautiful table. In the years that he knew good health and energy, there was never a more entertaining or qualified host. Laurance was passionate about his various dogs and cats, a vast array of music from opera to country music, and politics. He was a lifetime avid reader. He gave generously to animal rights organizations as well as the LGBT community.



At Laurance's request, his ashes were scattered close to the Golden Gate Bridge in late September of 2018. We have missed his gregarious spirit and his delightful memories and stories.

