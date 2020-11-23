1/
Maurice "Bud" Pellissier Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Bud" Maurice F. Pellissier, Sr.
June 20, 1928 – November 5, 2020
Devoted father of the late Maurice Pellissier, Jr., and Therese, Maria Zocca (Giovanni), Loretta Pellissier, Tim Pellissier. He was the cherished grandfather of John O'Dea, Jr. (Chrystie), Adam O'Dea (Stephanie), and Sophia Zocca, and loved great-grandfather of Amanda, Molly, Cassie, Jack, and Katie O'Dea. He was the dear cousin of Bill Ferguson (Karen) and family, Sue Holderregger and family, and Georgeanne Copas and family.
Bud touched many lives with his love of family and friends. He was born in San Francisco, graduated from Mission High School and attended St. Mary's College. He played baseball and worked at Seals Stadium as a youth and was a member of the Baseball Old-Timers of San Francisco. He retired from the retail food industry after many years of service. He was a devout Catholic, member of the Third Order of Carmelites, Eucharistic Minister, and long-time member of St. Matthew Parish in San Mateo. Bud enjoyed reading religious books and watching religious programs, sports, and classic movies, and listening to music.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary Vigil Service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Crosby-N. Gray Funeral Home at 2 Park Road in Burlingame, and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Matthew Church at One Notre Dame Avenue in San Mateo.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved