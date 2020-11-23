"Bud" Maurice F. Pellissier, Sr.June 20, 1928 – November 5, 2020Devoted father of the late Maurice Pellissier, Jr., and Therese, Maria Zocca (Giovanni), Loretta Pellissier, Tim Pellissier. He was the cherished grandfather of John O'Dea, Jr. (Chrystie), Adam O'Dea (Stephanie), and Sophia Zocca, and loved great-grandfather of Amanda, Molly, Cassie, Jack, and Katie O'Dea. He was the dear cousin of Bill Ferguson (Karen) and family, Sue Holderregger and family, and Georgeanne Copas and family.Bud touched many lives with his love of family and friends. He was born in San Francisco, graduated from Mission High School and attended St. Mary's College. He played baseball and worked at Seals Stadium as a youth and was a member of the Baseball Old-Timers of San Francisco. He retired from the retail food industry after many years of service. He was a devout Catholic, member of the Third Order of Carmelites, Eucharistic Minister, and long-time member of St. Matthew Parish in San Mateo. Bud enjoyed reading religious books and watching religious programs, sports, and classic movies, and listening to music.Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary Vigil Service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Crosby-N. Gray Funeral Home at 2 Park Road in Burlingame, and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Matthew Church at One Notre Dame Avenue in San Mateo.