Maurice Patrick Woods Maurice Patrick Woods, MD, MSG USA (retired) died on March 15, 2019 in Corvallis OR, after a short illness. Later interment is planned at Arlington National Cemetery.

Maurice was born in 1949 in Giessen, West Germany to U.S. Army Officer Norman T. Woods and Helen M. Woods. He enlisted at 19 and served over 30 years in the U.S. Army: Active Duty Korea, Viet Nam; Army Reserve Active Duty Iraq, retired 2005.

Maurice moved to San Francisco in 1975, earned a B.A. in bio-chemistry at SFSU, received M.D. at the AUC Medical School, worked at Genentech, and in hepatitis research at UCSF/ SF VA Med Center. He volunteered many years at the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic. Well versed in literature, science, current affairs, he was also a gifted harmonica player. A friend to cats, a man of humor; he relished good friends and wine. A prolific correspondent and poet, he published in Sacred Grounds and Bird & Beckett anthologies. While editing his life's work of poetry, he was also a Corvalis Audubon Society volunteer.

Maurice is pre-deceased by his parents, and twin, Peter Woods. He is survived by brothers Joseph (Dorsey) Woods, John (Josie) Woods; sister Mary Woods; sisters-in-law Mai (Peter) Woods, Minh Trai Woods; and loving nephews and nieces.

All are welcome to a gathering celebrating Maurice at Bird and Beckett (653 Chenery St, San Francisco) on May 27, 2019 (Memorial Day) at 7:00 PM.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 25 to May 27, 2019