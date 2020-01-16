San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Gieseker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Gieseker


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mavis Gieseker Obituary
Mavis Coy Gieseker

March 24, 1952 – January 10, 2020

Mavis Coy Gieseker passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. Mavis was born on March 24, 1952 in Seattle, Washington to Andrew and Franziska Coy and was raised by her father and her stepmother Arta. Mavis married Robert Gieseker on April 13, 2002 after meeting at Pat O'Sheas in San Francisco where she was loved by all. Mavis will be greatly missed by her large family and many friends.
Memorial Services will be held on January 21st at 7:00 pm and a Funeral Service on January 22nd at 10:00 am, both at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now