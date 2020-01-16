|
|
Mavis Coy Gieseker
March 24, 1952 – January 10, 2020Mavis Coy Gieseker passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. Mavis was born on March 24, 1952 in Seattle, Washington to Andrew and Franziska Coy and was raised by her father and her stepmother Arta. Mavis married Robert Gieseker on April 13, 2002 after meeting at Pat O'Sheas in San Francisco where she was loved by all. Mavis will be greatly missed by her large family and many friends.
Memorial Services will be held on January 21st at 7:00 pm and a Funeral Service on January 22nd at 10:00 am, both at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020