|
|
Max Bernstein
July 13, 1931 - January 10, 2020Max Bernstein died peacefully at home in Mill Valley on January 10 at the age of 88. He had wonderful energy, wit, intelligence and spirit and until the past 5 years when his life was profoundly affected by Alzheimer's disease he maintained a level of activity and positive attitude that was beyond amazing even long after he knew what was to be his destiny.
Max was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and remembered a happy childhood with his parents Herbert and Mildred Bernstein and his brother Malcolm. As a child Max was shaped by what he learned of the Holocaust and his family's involvement with the Zionist movement and dedicated himself to helping others in the Jewish community and Israel throughout his life. He attended Walnut Hills High School, Case Institute, earning an MBA at UC Berkeley. After 2 years in the Navy Max moved to San Francisco, joined the firm of Dinner Levison and with his wife Harriet Bernstein raised their 2 children. Ultimately, he and the late Robert Nelson formed Nelson-Bernstein Risk Management Consulting.
Max had a zest for life. His greatest passions were helping others and exploring the great outdoors. When he was 80, he completed a 5 day 300 mile charity ride in Israel. Max served on the Board of S.F. Jewish Federation, participating in many missions to Israel building social, economic and cultural integration among Jewish and Arab communities. He also served as board president of the S.F. Jewish Vocational Service.
Max leaves behind a large blended family: son, Jack Bernstein and wife Hilary Krant, grandchildren Sophie and Ella, daughter Jennifer and partner Tom Murphy and their mother Harriet Bernstein. His brother, Malcolm Bernstein, wife Glenda, niece and nephew Sara Newman and Alex Bernstein and families. With his wife and partner of 30 years, Karen Robbins, Max is stepfather and Grampa Max for her daughter Julia Whitelaw and husband Marco Cochrane, son Matt Whitelaw and wife Amy and grandchildren Nicolas, Zacary and Jesse Mosher and Rachel and Hannah Whitelaw.
The family wishes to thank all of the people who cared lovingly for Max and for us all during years of his illness. Unise and Semiti Ravatu were with us 24/7, and Duane Post was his companion for 4 years. A memorial gathering was held in January and donations in his honor may be sent to SF Jewish Vocational Services, Marin Villages or your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020