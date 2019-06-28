Max Leavitt 10 Years



Joel Rice sent this letter to us. It describes Max so well; a fitting memorial.



Dear Dr. and Mrs. Leavitt,

I'll keep this short knowing that words will not do justice to all your son was.

When we briefly shook hands after speaking at Charles' wedding in Milan, I wish I had said something about Max (It was through Charles that I thankfully fell within Max's orbit).

I fervently hope this belated note conveys how deeply Max still influences someone's life and betokens the community his tragic passing leaves in permanent mourning.

Without the slightest exaggeration, Max was one of the most gifted people I have ever met. Anytime I attempt to tell a story, I am engaged in a very pale attempt to imitate your son's true, performative genius.

Please know that as someone who pined to escape Lowell, a large anonymous high school, I am eternally grateful for the sparks Max's life lit on those otherwise oppressive, dreary, fog-soaked days.

Shortly after high school, a few months into Freshman year, by a coincidence that felt meant to be – Max and I were on the same plane on our first Thanksgiving break. He greeted me like an old friend – "New glasses!", he said-and he was riding high on those first adventures at NYU. That day-as he did with life itself-he transformed the airport terminal, the plane's very aisle, into a stage for a spellbinding performance. "I am so excited to be going home!": he said after evoking Manhattan's kinetic energy, doing yoga and personifying freedom and adventure.

It is a privilege to be in his artistic debt, and I am grateful for the time I was able to learn from your son's singular talent, vast intelligence and ludicrous, limitless, mesmerizing charm.

Had I never crossed paths with Max I never would have had a model for the perfect friendship he forged with Nat.

Max's influence is everlasting, and I hope that this unfathomable fact provides modest but hopefully profound solace to parents of a once-in-a-generation, incandescent personality. Being imprinted by his brilliance is an enduring privilege I cherish always.

Thank you for the opportunity to share this recollection.

May you have a peaceful beginning to the New Year.

Warmest regards,

Joel Rice

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019