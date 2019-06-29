Maxima Wilkin Smith 1919-2019 Vehemently opposed to living so long, Max died peacefully on May 16th. Known all her life for her good looks, acid wit and gorgeous red hair, in her youth she and her matching Irish Setter"Buck" turned many heads. But it was lucky Edward A. Smith who caught her eye and became her life-long love. She was born in Utah and her heart remained in Springville even as she and Ed lived all around the Bay Area. In Fairfax they raised three children who survive her: James Bradford(Yumi Miaji) Anna B. (Mike Hearn) and Cullen (Virginia Lee.)She had 6 adored grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Max had the energy of three women. She could landscape and decorate a house, raise three kids, sew a prom dress, look after her parents, plan a winning exacta or trifecta during the interval at the symphony all while impeccably dressed and having a job. Her last was with her dear friend Shirley Cobb (Beckworth) at her bookstore in Pablo Alto. Mere words cannot express our gratitude to Cullen for ensuring that Max and Ed's last days were good ones. Fond thanks to Lolit Santos ( and Myrna) for taking such good care of "Mama Max." Max's was an all-American story, yet she was one of a kind.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019