Maxine Luise Gardner Macbeth December 23, 1922 — March 4, 2019 On Monday March 4th, Maxine Gardner Macbeth passed away in the loving embrace of her surviving daughters Louise Alger and Susan Gardner, her son–in–law Steve Alger and her husband of 25 years, Hugh E. Macbeth. Born in San Jose, the third and 'surprise' daughter of Anna Marie and Max Blum, Maxine came of age in the 1930s, in San Jose and in the orchards of her uncles that would become Silicon Valley, before turning north to San Francisco for the next 75 years. She lived a life of family, enduring friendships, art, and social commitment. She and her first husband Gene Gardner were activists. She worked in the offices of the Longshoreman's Union in the 1940s and 1950s, and supported civil rights and anti-war efforts throughout her life. She cut sugar cane in Cuba and picked coffee in Nicaragua. She and Gene were among the community that organized the first large–scale protest against the war in Vietnam on the west coast, the April 15, 1967 Spring Mobilization and march from Market Street to Kezar Stadium. She began her college education at the University of California, taking up residence at International House. There she met a young Law student, and they nearly married. But, they parted, found their families and lives elsewhere, and then, in 1994, returned to each other. On January 14th, Maxine and Hugh marked their 25th anniversary. All who knew her, or ever entered her home, were received with warmth, grace and a house filled with art grand and small, and, with luck, a memorable cioppino. Her college studies settled on children's art and its powers to assist all children in understanding their lives. Pre-deceased by her sisters Esther and Freida, and by her eldest daughter Judith, she leaves grandchildren Stephanie and Jonathan, and great–granddaughter Paige, and Hugh's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves her mark on all of us. To have known her is to miss her deeply. A memorial gathering will be announced.

