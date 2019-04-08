Maxwell Keith 1926 - 2019 Maxwell Keith, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and defender of the little guy, has passed away at age 92. Born in 1926 in Silver City, New Mexico, he moved to San Francisco as a child. At 15 Max graduated Washington High School and went to Stanford. His education was interrupted by a stint in the US Navy during World War II.



At Stanford he met his future wife Terry Boran. After graduation they left to attend the University of Chicago, he in law and she in social work, starting a marriage that lasted until this week – 70 years of love and companionship!



In San Francisco Max commenced a brilliant career in plaintiff's antitrust law, beginning with Radovich v. National Football League, in which he persuaded the Supreme Court to bring football under the antitrust laws. Max's other notable cases before the Supreme Court were Continental Ore v. Union Carbide, which changed the way markets were defined in antitrust law; Simpson v. Union Oil, which allowed service station owners to set their own prices; and Klor's v. Broadway-Hale Stores, which made big box stores possible by prohibiting suppliers from boycotting them.



These multiple appearances before the Supreme Court, all victories, made for a remarkable legal career.



Max and Terry's family includes son Sidney Keith, his wife Carolyn Glaser, and their children Noah and Rivka; son Harold, who died young; and daughter Miriam Keith of New York.



Donations may be made to the Jewish Community Library and the SFJCC.









