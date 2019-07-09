May Rose Cantwell May 19, 1925 - July 5, 2019 May passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Native San Franciscan and resident of Sebastopol since 1978. Longtime parishioner of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church where she was extremely active and involved in the life of her two children. May coached basketball, volleyball, and served as Athletic Director at St Gabriel's. She was a Cub Scout den leader and Girl Scout troop leader for many years. In 1978, after her husband retired from the SFPD, they moved to "the country", Sebastopol, CA. She became very involved at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, joining Autumn Leaves, YLI auxiliary, and VFW post #3919.

May was fiercely independent and active, coaching CYO basketball, bowling, and working full time until her 80s. She had multiple volunteer projects and served on the board of directors for the Bethlehem Foundation for many years. An avid 49ers fan, she rarely missed a televised game and you wouldn't dare call until halftime.

May is survived by her two children, Patrick Cantwell (Judy) and MaryAnn Mahoney (Denis). She has 6 grandchildren who were the very light of her existence; AnnaMaria Cantwell, Kelly, Patrick, Sean, Kevin and Terry Mahoney. Loving wife of her late husband Edward David Cantwell, SFPD, retired. Also survived by two sisters, Barbara Oertel and Virginia Frankenstein along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a brother, William Moyle and a sister, Irene Litvanov.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15th at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 16th at 11:30 am at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019