May Gevertz

May Gevertz Obituary
May Gevertz

April 9, 1921 - July 13, 2019

May Gevertz passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Sidney Gevertz. Devoted mother to JoAnne (David) Auerbach and Russell (Susan) Gevertz; caring Grandma to Hollie Gevertz; adored Great-Grandmother of Lexie Kitson; predeceased by her dear in-laws Harold & Rosalie Gevertz and Jerome & Helen Urbach, as well as her cousins Esther Grossman, Mildred Cohn, & Bernice Apte, and her best friend, Harold Cooper.
At May's request, a private service has been held.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
