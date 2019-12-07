|
May LimPassed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of ninety. Beloved wife of the late Gim Mun (Gilbert) Lim; loving mother of Deborah (Michael), Eleanor (Hank), and Alvin; devoted grandmother of Delaney and Trevor; survived by brother Eugene, sisters Alice and Edith; numerous nieces and nephews.
May attended Sacramento High and City College of Sacramento. After marriage, she moved with Gilbert to San Francisco where they raised their family. May worked for Pacific Telephone for twenty years. She loved gardening, cymbidium orchids, and a glass of red wine.
The family thanks Dr. Kenneth Chang and The Avenue for their care.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate May's life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 noon at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Donations may be made to the . Interment Golden Hill Memorial Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019