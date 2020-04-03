|
Mayme Chinn
April 20, 1924Mayme Chinn, a long time San Francisco resident, passed away at the age of 95 on March 31, 2020. Born on April 20, 1924, Mayme was raised in Seattle Chinatown and graduated from the University of Washington. She devoted her life to education as a teacher and Assistant Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District (Elementary Division). She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, an international honorary organization for women educators, of which she also was International President and Chairman of the International Executive Board. Mayme was a remarkable woman and an inspiration for numerous Asians, female teachers and administrators. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, indomitable strength, sense of humor, love of adventure and travel, and deep devotion to family and friends. She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and her lifetime companion, Dorothy Vaio.
Memorial donations may be sent to SFADK Scholarship Fund c/o Kathy Holstead, 818 Rivera St., San Francisco, CA 94116, or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020