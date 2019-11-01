San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Meg Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meg Warren

Add a Memory
Meg Warren Obituary
Meg Warren

April 9, 1929 - October 29, 2019

Passed away peacefully October 29, 2019.
Born April 9, 1929 to Danish immigrant parents, Peter and Antonie Iversen, on the first day of their arrival in California. Devoted wife to the late Michael Warren, ret. SFFD. Survived by her sister Karen Rodrigues, Modesto. Beloved mother to daughters Michele (Michael) Sampson, Georgetown, CA and Melanie Warren, Daly City. Loving grandmother to Matthew (Diana) Sampson, Georgetown and Margret (Steve) Sampson, Louisville, KY. Proud great grandmother to Mateo Sampson (and his mother DeeDee) and Kieran Sampson.

Meg grew up in SF and attended Balboa High School. As a teenager she loved folk dancing at the ethnic social halls of SF and going to movies with her friends. She was athletic, loved to ski and was a member of the Alpineer Ski Club of SF. She earned her black belt in jujitsu at what is now Cahill's Judo Academy and was an instructor there for many years. She had a competitive nature and was in the forefront of self defense classes for women. Meg loved working with kids as a teacher's aide and "lunch lady". Always an avid sports fan, she dearly loved her Giants and 49ers. Mom was kind, loving and generous, accepting all who came within her reach. Our sincere thanks to Cedar Lane Senior Care Home and their warm and loving staff.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now