Meg Warren
April 9, 1929 - October 29, 2019Passed away peacefully October 29, 2019.
Born April 9, 1929 to Danish immigrant parents, Peter and Antonie Iversen, on the first day of their arrival in California. Devoted wife to the late Michael Warren, ret. SFFD. Survived by her sister Karen Rodrigues, Modesto. Beloved mother to daughters Michele (Michael) Sampson, Georgetown, CA and Melanie Warren, Daly City. Loving grandmother to Matthew (Diana) Sampson, Georgetown and Margret (Steve) Sampson, Louisville, KY. Proud great grandmother to Mateo Sampson (and his mother DeeDee) and Kieran Sampson.
Meg grew up in SF and attended Balboa High School. As a teenager she loved folk dancing at the ethnic social halls of SF and going to movies with her friends. She was athletic, loved to ski and was a member of the Alpineer Ski Club of SF. She earned her black belt in jujitsu at what is now Cahill's Judo Academy and was an instructor there for many years. She had a competitive nature and was in the forefront of self defense classes for women. Meg loved working with kids as a teacher's aide and "lunch lady". Always an avid sports fan, she dearly loved her Giants and 49ers. Mom was kind, loving and generous, accepting all who came within her reach. Our sincere thanks to Cedar Lane Senior Care Home and their warm and loving staff.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019