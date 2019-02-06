Megory Anderson Dr. Megory Anderson departed this world in the presence of her friends, on January 17, 2019, peacefully in hospice care, leaving us richer for having known her. A theologian, comparative religions scholar, author, speaker, and educator, she's recognized internationally for her work. In 1996 she founded and subsequently served as director of the Sacred Dying Foundation, focusing on returning the sacred to the experience of dying by serving and ministering to those at the end of their lives. Her motivation for starting Sacred Dying was to minister to those with AIDS in hospice care.

Dr. Anderson earned her Ph.D. in theology from Canterbury Christ Church in England. She is an honorary research fellow at the University of Winchester in the United Kingdom. She authored "Sacred Dying: Creating Rituals for Embracing the End of Life" "Attending the Dying" and "Sacred Dying Journal: Reflections on Embracing the End of Life" in addition to numerous scholarly publications. She was an invited speaker at both spirituality and end-of-life conferences, national and international.

Wise, compassionate, kind-hearted, generous, reliable, ethical, and inclusive, Megory was a formidable advocate. She leaves good friends, professional colleagues, and associates in the end of life and interfaith spiritual communities who mourn her passing while feeling gratitude for their relationships and shared experiences with Megory.

Megory was an active parishioner at St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, at 1:00 PM at St. Gregory of Nyssa, 500 De Haro Street, San Francisco, 94107. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary