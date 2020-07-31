Melanie Baron

Melanie Burk Adler BaronDecember 30,1946 - July 28, 2020Melanie Burk Adler Baron beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, cousin, teacher, and friend, passed away on July 28, 2020, in San Francisco with her adoring husband, Stephen, by her side. Melanie was born in San Francisco on December 30,1946, to Harold and Pola Burk, growing up in the Richmond District with her younger brother, Ron. Melanie went to Lowell High where she established herself as an extraordinary musician with a pure soprano voice. She later graduated with a Masters from SFSU where she pursued her passion for teaching.Melanie was an unforgettable, vibrant woman, who made friends everywhere she went. She was authentic, generous, kind, and always eager to please people. These qualities made her an invaluable friend and changed the lives of hundreds of students across the Bay Area.A brief marriage blessed Melanie with a son, Avi, whom she loved with all her heart. Melanie raised Avi as a single parent for 8 years, working tirelessly to provide the very best childhood for her son that she possibly could, exposing him to art, culture, baseball and the adventures the world offers. She was overjoyed when he married his long-time partner, Katie Steiman, less than two months ago, although she had been telling people Katie was her daughter-in-law for years.In 1987 she married Jay Adler, whom loved her fiercely, and they built a phenomenal life together - raising a son, building a business, becoming homeowners, and embracing every joy that life had to offer, including her "adopted" daughter Sarah. When MS made it impossible for Melanie to continue her teaching career, she found a new calling working with Jay and began dedicating more of her time to local charities. She faced her disease with strength and determination, and spent many hours counselling people who were newly diagnosed with MS. In 1996, Jay fought his own battle when he was diagnosed with cancer in and passed in 1998, leaving Melanie devastated and heartbroken. After Jay's death, Melanie threw herself into her charity work and quickly became an innovative and successful fundraiser.Melanie met Steve Baron in 2000 on JDate and opened her home to Steve in 2003 when he had knee replacement surgery. She kept asking her friends, when he was going to leave? He never did. How could he leave her smile, beauty, love, intelligence and "extrovertedness?" They married February 12, 2006, proving the love they shared for each other came during the best parts of life. They enjoyed fine food, travel, live music and theater, but above all they both loved their family, and welcomed those they loved as family every day of their lives. Together they wrote a beautiful final chapter for Melanie, and Steve was by her side until her final breath.Melanie lived life to the fullest. She was a force of nature, truly impossible to ignore or forget. She didn't just make friends, she made family - and she loved that family with everything she had and everything she was. She will be remembered lovingly by all of those whose lives she touched - family, friends, and students alike.Melanie is survived by her mother Pola, her son Avi and his wife Katie, her dear Sarah, her husband Steve and her extended family and many friends.