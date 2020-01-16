|
|
Melanie Anne Sattui
December 19, 1955-January 10, 2020Melanie Anne Sattui, of Menlo Park and formerly of Millbrae passed away on January 10, 2020. She was 64. She is survived by her half-sister, Suzanne Sattui and several other relatives and friends. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Sattui and Melville Sattui. Her sister, Michele Sattui also preceded her in death. Many thanks to her caregiver, Jean Brown.
She was born in Burlingame, raised in Millbrae and graduated from San Jose State University. She worked for many years as a Speech Pathologist.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary followed by the Funeral Mass, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the or to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020