Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Dunstan Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA 94030
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Sattui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Sattui

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie Sattui Obituary
Melanie Anne Sattui

December 19, 1955-January 10, 2020

Melanie Anne Sattui, of Menlo Park and formerly of Millbrae passed away on January 10, 2020. She was 64. She is survived by her half-sister, Suzanne Sattui and several other relatives and friends. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Sattui and Melville Sattui. Her sister, Michele Sattui also preceded her in death. Many thanks to her caregiver, Jean Brown.
She was born in Burlingame, raised in Millbrae and graduated from San Jose State University. She worked for many years as a Speech Pathologist.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary followed by the Funeral Mass, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the or to .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -